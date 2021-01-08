PA Farm Show goes virtual this year for the first time

Starting Saturday, there will be live and pre-recorded events on the farm show's Facebook page and website

(WYTV) -The Pennsylvania Farm Show is happening Saturday, but for the first time ever, it’s going virtual this year.

You will still be able to see the cows and baby chickens but from the safety of your own home.

There will be live and pre-recorded events on the farm show’s Facebook page and website.

You can also visit more than 200 exhibits with opportunities to browse and buy from vendors and take cooking classes.

The farm show ends January 16,

For a schedule, visit the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s website.

