Pa. doctor relays concerns about COVID-19 compounded with flu illnesses

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – With nearly 700,000 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and Ohio since the pandemic began, the Chief Medical Officer of the Primary Health Network in Sharon held a virtual town hall Monday to answer questions about both the coronavirus and its biological cousin, influenza.

Doctor George Garrow suggests if you’re not sure what’s making you sick, contact your physician.

“I tend to want to get a test if it’s sort of more than just a couple symptoms, certainly loss of taste and smell,” Garrow said.

With so many now trying to get tested before traveling or visiting for the holidays, Garrow says people really need to isolate themselves as well to avoid potential exposure after testing.

“If you decide to go the route of getting a negative test before you go, you really have a big responsibility to hunker down, quarantine until you go,” he said.

Garrow admits he is concerned about hospitals and their staffs being overrun, especially if COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the same time as an outbreak of influenza.

Garrow says the key involves what he calls “Public Health 101,” which includes mask-wearing, good hygiene as well as social distancing, and getting a flu shot.

“Getting a flu shot will help keep individuals healthy against the flu so that they don’t need to go to the hospital and take resources away from someone who may need it elsewhere,” Garrow said.