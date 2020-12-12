Pa. Dept. of Aging using robots to connect with patients during pandemic

They use the robots to communicate with people who can't be exposed to germs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – A new way of caring for seniors in the pandemic with robots. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has two of what they call padbots.

They use the robots to communicate with people who can’t be exposed to germs. Mostly, people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The robots wheel into the room and on the other end of the call is an Ombudsman advocate.

We’re told the robots have been a big hit with the seniors.

“It works great. It really is an extension of us. I call it “us on wheels.” It’s our face on the screen, and we can wheel freely throughout the facility and visit the resident like we normally would,” said Ombudsman Specialist Dorrie Taylor

The department has two of these robots now. They hope to add six more to their fleet.

The robots are disinfected after each person they see.