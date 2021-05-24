Pa. Department of Health reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths in 2-day report

That brings the statewide total to 1,196,562 cases and 27,043 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of an additional 1,549 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths since Saturday’s report.

On Sunday, 856 new cases were reported and 13 new deaths, with 693 new cases and 1 new death reported Monday.

There are 1,261 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 293 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 – May 20 stood at 4.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 56.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 24, 51.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 24, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,212,401 total vaccine doses as of Monday, May 24.

4,488,578 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 65,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,608,374 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,096,952 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,212,401 doses total through May 24: First/single doses: 6,096,952 administered Second doses: 4,115,449 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).