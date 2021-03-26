Pa. Department of Health reports nearly 5K new coronavirus cases, 36 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 1,005,167 cases and 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,927 positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 3,623 new cases and 41 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,005,167 cases and 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,717 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase again.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 125,272 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,095,101 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,176 cases among employees, for a total of 83,268 at 1,574 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,904 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,288 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,728,527 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, March 25.

1,660,232 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,519,321 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,179,553 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.

