Pa. Department of Health reports latest coronavirus cases for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a four-day total of 744 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths since Thursday’s report.

This brings the statewide total to 1,210,469 cases and 27,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, and archived data is also available.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23 , the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 18, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday morning, June 20, 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday morning, June 20 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,436,528 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 21.

5,248,430 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 28,215 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,370,772 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,619,202 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,436,528 doses total through June 20: First/single doses: 6,619,202 administered Second doses: 4,820,585 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).