Pa. Department of Health reports latest coronavirus cases for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 380 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 560 new cases and 21 deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 1,207,875 cases and 27,457 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 stood at 2.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, and archived data is also available.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 11, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 60.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 11, 56.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.8% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 11 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,106,526 total vaccine doses as of Friday, June 11.

5,023,273 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 37,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,474,971 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,498,244 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the state has administered 11,106,526 doses total through June 10: First/single doses: 6,498,244 administered Second doses: 4,608,282 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).