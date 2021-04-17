PA Department of Health report 5,114 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 1,103,616 cases and a total of 25,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,114 positive cases of COVID-19 and 39 more deaths since Friday’s report, when an additional 5,650 positive cases and 56 more deaths were reported.

There are 2,653 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 555 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 144,210 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,281,312 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,162 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,592 cases among employees, for a total of 84,754 at 1,585 distinct facilities in all67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,027 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,192 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 42 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,999,716 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 17.

2,694,321 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,401 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,879,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4573,436 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17: 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.

