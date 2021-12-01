Pa. Department of Health releases Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,606 positive cases of COVID-19 and 100 new deaths on Wednesday.

This includes 372 cases from two labs that collected results more than four days ago.

That brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,744,526 cases and 33,521 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 3,939 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 858 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 286,663 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases. There are 5,911,989 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 68,315 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 50,392 cases among employees, for a total of 118,707 at 1,671 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,149 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 30, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Nov. 30, 69.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: