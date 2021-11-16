Pa. Department of Health releases Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,778 cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,654,063 cases and 32,483 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 631 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2268,916 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,823,525 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 66,985 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,383 cases among employees, for a total of 115,371 at 1,663 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,495 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,879 of the total cases have been among health care workers.