Pa. Department of Health releases Tuesday’s COVID-19 case count

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,742 positive cases of COVID-19 and 79 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,544,463 cases and 31,055 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,786 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 683 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients remains consistent. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 – Oct. 21 stood at 9.2%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly six times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, 2020, there were a total of 1,052 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,877 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

The latest data is available in the “Updated Case and Death Information” section on the website .

There are 246,344 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,683,738 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,077 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,185 cases among employees, for a total of 96,262 at 1,643 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,328 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,310 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Oct. 25, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Oct. 25, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: