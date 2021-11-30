Pa. Department of Health releases Tuesday’s COVID-19 case count

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 5,766 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 113 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,736,920 and 33,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Currently, there are 3,734 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 836 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Vaccine highlights
Federal data representing all 67 counties:
- According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
- According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 29, 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:
- Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated July 9 and Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
- Vaccine providers have administered 15,356,253 total vaccine doses, including 1,523,621 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
- 169,661 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.
- 6,623,497 people are fully vaccinated; with 49,972 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 38,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.