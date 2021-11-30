Pa. Department of Health releases Tuesday’s COVID-19 case count

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 5,766 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 113 new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,736,920 and 33,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 3,734 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 836 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here . Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 29, 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: