Pa. Department of Health releases Thursday’s COVID-19 cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an additional 6,637 cases of COVID-19 and 96 new deaths since Wednesday’s report when 6,024 cases and 150 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 1,666,724 cases and 32,729 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,016 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 657 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here .

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 292,357 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,836,528 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,201 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,712 cases among employees, for a total of 115,913 at 1,664 distinct facilities. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,017 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 32,021 of the total cases have been among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Nov. 17, 73.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: