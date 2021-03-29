PA Department of Health releases 3-day coronavirus numbers after weekend of no reports

That brings the statewide total to 1,015,268 cases and 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 62 more deaths since Friday’s report, when 4,927 new cases and 36 more deaths were reported.

On Saturday, the Department of Health said that they would not be releasing an update due to technical issues.

On Monday, 2,923 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported and 14 deaths, with 7,178 cases and 48 deaths reported for the weekend.

That brings the statewide total to 1,015,268 cases and 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,856 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 127,009 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,116,035 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,183 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,198 cases among employees, for a total of 83,381 at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,908 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,348 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, March 29, Pennsylvania is the 12th state in the country in terms of percentage of population which has received at least one dose.

Vaccine providers have administered 4,956,257 total vaccine doses as of Monday, March 29.

1,751,396 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,572,144 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,323,540 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

