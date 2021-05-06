Pa. could forgo gas tax for usage tax

Every vehicle would have a mileage counter that tracks your usage

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the country at .59 per gallon. Ohio’s is .38 per gallon. Now, Pennsylvania is considering getting rid of the gas tax altogether.

You would still have to pay a tax to drive, though. It would be called a mileage fee instead.

Every vehicle would have a mileage counter that tracks your usage and you would be taxed on that.

Part of the reason is states stand to lose money with the rise of electric vehicles. It’s a proposal suggested by The Eastern Transportation Coalition.

Pennsylvania is a member of it, along with 16 other states. Ohio is not a member.