(WKBN) — Signups begin Monday in Mercer and Lawrence County for Travel and Tourism Week.

Each county will give away seven $100 prizes in a partnership with other western Pennsylvania areas.

This is the 39th year for National Travel and Tourism Week. Lawrence County’s top attractions include touring Amish Country or taking a ride at Mines and Meadows ATV Resort.

A top destination in Mercer County is Keystone Safari, and Beaver has the largest pinball and video machine collection in the country.

Tourism Week encourages you to get out and see these attractions.

“When you get a good experience that’s worth all the gold you know. So that’s what we hope to do is to help you find and love more about where you live,” said Janet Falotico with Visit Lawrence County.

Visit Lawrence County will also be at the I-80 welcome center during tourism week, doing small giveaways to travelers. You can sign up for the $100 prizes starting Monday at visitlawrencecounty.com.

If you have any questions you can email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com or call 724-654-8408.