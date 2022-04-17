WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennywood opens for the season at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

To help ring in 125 years, the park made some changes. Park leaders spent millions of dollars to make the park more inviting. Kennywood is also hosting some new special events throughout the year.

The hope is to make it a place to enjoy the rides, but also have something for everyone to enjoy.

“Every time you come to Kennywood you get to experience some new things, some fresh and exciting things, along with your old favorites and that’s the mix that we look to continue to keep going for years to come,” says Nick Paradise, Director of Corporate Communication at the park.

This year will be Kennywood’s longest season ever. The park used to open Easter weekend, but it hasn’t in years.

The best way to take advantage of all the fun this year is to get an annual pass.

Tickets, starting at $34.99, and more information can be found on their website.