HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – There is a text message scam going around targeting Medicaid recipients.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said Monday that the text messages tell Medicaid recipients that their coverage has lapsed and that payment is required.

This scam usually involves a text message from a company claiming to be from “Health Services,” “Health Solutions” or “Innovative Partners.”

The scammers will then link the consumer to someone on the phone who demands payment information to continue health care coverage.

Some of the phone numbers involved in the scam include:

855-572-6201

863-222-9611

224-258-0570

833-369-2932

888-677-6074

Those numbers are not affiliated with the Department of Human Services.

“Scams are constantly evolving and target consumers in a variety of ways, so we all have to be alert and vigilant when receiving unsolicited contact,” Henry said. “A general rule of thumb is to never provide payment information over the phone, via text, or online — unless you have done your homework on the caller and are sure they are legitimate.”

Suspicious calls or texts regarding Medicaid or other benefits programs overseen by the Department of Human Services should be reported to the DHS Fraud Tip-line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

Keep in mind that the Department of Human Services will not ask for payment to process a Medicaid application or renewal except in limited circumstances (such as to pay a premium) and DHS will not request personal or account information over the phone, in email or via text messages. DHS is required to give 15 days’ notice before the closure of a Medicaid case.

DHS does send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, DHS’ text messages will not include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP benefits they are authorized to receive;

A request for specific personal information;

Links to unofficial sites. Most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS or a site that ends in .gov or .org.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact their local County Assistance Office or the DHS Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930.