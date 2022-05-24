LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After three years and three ownership changes, Foxconn now owns the auto assembly plant in Lordstown.

According to the Trumbull county auditor’s website, all four buildings and the 599 acres were sold to Foxconn EV Property Development LLC as part of the $78.5 million dollar transfer.

Two weeks ago, Lordstown Motors announced it had finalized a $230 million asset purchase agreement with Foxconn to make electric vehicles.

General Motors closed the Lordstown plant in March 2019. Nine months later, Lordstown Motors bought the plant from GM for $20 million.