Owners of retro bowling alley in Sharon hope it stays intact once auctioned off

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A business that has served the Sharon area for 71 years is up for sale and the owners are hoping whoever buys it will keep it as is.

At the corner of Thornton and Hall avenues is Thornton Hall Bowling Lanes where out front, a big Loomis Auctions sign tells people the current status of the business.

“We’re all 70ish and it’s time to retire. The rest of our family members have their careers going and are professionals in their own right,” said John Scott.

John is one of three owners of Thornton Hall Lanes, the other two are his cousins, Mikey and David Scott. They bought the bowling alley and the property from their fathers, the Scott brothers, who started it in 1949.

“I spent my whole life here, all of us have, and this business has been a labor of love,” Mikey said.

The decor of Thornton Hall Lanes is right out of the 1960s, though the cash register was there when it opened. There’s an enclosed phone booth, the seating is durable fiberglass, the 44 lanes are all wood and all the scoring is still done by hand. The place is immaculate.

“It’s all old school, all retro. People like that. There’s a segment of the community that really likes that we’re old fashioned,” Mikey said.

But old fashioned Sharon was a city filled with industry. Those jobs are gone and the luster of bowling has decreased.

“There were a number of bowling leagues over the years from the various industrial plants as well as the offices that oversaw the operation of those plants, and those leagues have fallen by the wayside,” David said.

The current bid for Thornton Hall Lanes is $250,000. The online auction at Loomis Auctioneers continues through Dec. 3.

The cousins hope whoever buys it keeps the business intact.

“I hope we find somebody to carry on. It’d be nice to see that, it really would be. Gotta hope for the best,” Mikey said.