BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A newly opened restaurant was packed for lunch on Thursday.

It’s called Garden Kettle and it sits right off Market Street in Boardman.

The restaurant has been open for two weeks now.

Garden Kettle serves wraps, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. The owners, Joe and Stacey Rzonsa, also own The Blue Wolf Tavern restaurant.

“For years and years, when we are going out to eat as a family, we’re always settling. Either my kids are settling, my husband is settling, or I’m settling. So we wanted to open up a place that literally fit everyone’s needs,” Stacey said. “It’s not overly healthy, however, we do have very healthy options. We also have a kid’s meal.”

They say they are aiming to keep their prices affordable due to inflation.