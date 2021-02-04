Owners of Champion Rollarena sue insurance company, alleging breach of contract

The owners of the roller rink said the insurance company would not pay out for fire damages, causing the Trumbull County Board of Health to deem it "unfit for habitation"

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Owners of the Champion Rollarena skating rink are suing their insurance company, alleging a wrongful denial of insurance coverage after a fire there in 2019.

The suit filed in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Monday alleges that Auto-Owners Insurance Company and Owners Insurance Company denied insurance coverage for the fire, though owners of the rink purchased commercial property insurance, which includes insurance for fire damage.

The fire destroyed the building in December of 2019 and has sat untouched since.

The plaintiffs allege that due to the insurance company’s breach of contract, the Trumbull County Board of Health deemed the building “unfit for habitation” last month.

The lawsuit is requesting a judgement of at least $25,000, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.