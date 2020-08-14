Owners of Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary learn sentence in animal neglect case

The sentence was part of a deal reached after humane agents seized about 200 animals, reporting they were in a “filthy, unhealthy” environment

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The owners of a former animal sanctuary in Columbiana County learned their sentence Friday in an animal neglect case.

The jail sentence for members of the Sacco family, which owned Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary, was waived, but they must serve five years on probation.

The sentence was part of a deal reached after humane agents seized about 200 animals, reporting they were in a “filthy, unhealthy” environment.

They will not be allowed to operate an animal rescue for five years.

The animals that were at the shelter were surrendered and put up for adoption by the Columbiana County Humane Society.

WKBN previously talked to a former humane agent, who reported raiding the shelter in 2006. She said even then, there were too many animals on the property but owners insisted they were saving them.