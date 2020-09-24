Owner says COVID forcing closure of Hubbard Family Video

A liquidation sale has already begun, and the business will close October 25

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The owner of the Family Video stores in Hubbard and Struthers said they are closing their doors for good.

A liquidation sale has already begun at both locations, and the businesses will close Oct. 25.

The Hubbard store is located on Liberty Street and the Struthers location is on E. Midlothian Boulevard, which is in the city limits of Youngstown but is referred to as the Struthers location.

Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD., said that the pandemic has hit many businesses hard and these locations did not bounce back.

Customers can still visit familyvideo.com for a list of locations and to purchase movies and games online.