YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog owner charged after a vicious dog mauling in the city of Youngstown has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in his case.

Clarence Thigpen, 62, pleaded guilty to three first-degree misdemeanor charges of having vicious dogs in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to the court.

Thigpen was sentenced to $100 fines for each count and will have to serve one year of reporting probation. He has until Oct. 3 to pay all of his fines in full.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 10, 2022, in which a man was seriously injured after he was mauled by five dogs belonging to Thigpen on Youngstown’s North Side.

The victim was near a vacant lot in the 2200 block of Logan Ave. when he was swarmed by the dogs, which dragged him several feet before police arrived. Police said the dogs chewed a hole in the fence of a house across the street from the vacant lot to get out and attack the man.

An officer at the scene said it was one of the most gruesome things he’s seen in over 20 years.

Thigpen told WKBN at the time that he was shocked by the actions of the dogs.

Thigpen has previously pleaded guilty to two minor misdemeanor charges of dogs running at large and vaccination of dogs, cats and ferrets in October 2020. He also pleaded guilty to a separate animal cruelty case in Girard last year. Those charges stem from a dead dog that was found Feb. 25 in the backyard of a Redfern Drive home in Liberty.