Owner of Star Supply in Youngstown passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The owner of a longtime Youngstown business has passed away.

Star Supply announced the death of Richard Rosenthal on its Facebook page Wednesday night:

Richards love for his adopted hometown, the Mahoning Avenue corridor and the local art community has spread across the Mahoning Valley for over 50 years.

Star Supply will remain open for business and we will continue without pause Richards commitment to the community and his customers.

Richard had a giant presence, an infectious laugh and genuinely loved owning Star Supply. His animated storytelling, the joy of engaging his customers and the excitement of finding the next bargain made Star Supply what it is today.

Everyone who knows Richard or knows of him, has a story about him or a memory including Star Supply. Please feel free to share those memories with us and others, here on our page.

Thank you supporting Star Supply for 50 years and continuing to browse our aisles for your next adventure in shopping.

Star Supply — Facebook