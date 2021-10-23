Owner of Southern Park Mall reports emerging from bankruptcy; CEO steps down

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The company that owns the Southern Park Mall says it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the company’s CEO steps down.

In March, Washington Prime announced it was restructuring its debts to avoid bankruptcy. The company at the time said it was $111 million in debt.

Washington Prime Group Inc. says each of its debtor affiliates has completed financial restructuring, eliminating nearly $1 billion in existing debt.

Washington Prime Group will operate as a private holding company, majority owned by SVPGlobal.

Meanwhile, Lou Conforti is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer.

Mark Yale, Washington Prime Group’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Josh Lindimore, the company’s executive vice president and head of leasing, will serve as interim co-CEOs.

Conforti released the following statement on the matter.