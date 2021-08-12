Owner of once popular Youngstown restaurant, bar plans to reopen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a once popular restaurant and bar on Youngstown’s north side says he plans to reopen soon.

Johnny Naples, owner of the Golden Dawn, says he plans to open sometime next month.

He’s in the process of hiring people.

The Naples family opened the Golden Dawn in 1934. It closed in April of 2017.

Naples repurchased the building in an auction two years ago. He says all the Golden Dawn traditions will return, including bartenders in white shirts and ties and schooners of beer.

