Owner of new department store speaks at event in Niles ahead of opening

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber held its annual “Good Morning Niles” event Wednesday morning.

On the menu for the early breakfast was Trumbull County’s newest business, Boscov’s department store.

It opens Thursday at the Eastwood Mall, and store owner Jim Boscov was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s event.

Boscov’s said customers especially love the chocolate selection, and there is something for everyone.

“We’ve got a toy department, because if you’re going to be a family store, you want to be able to say, hey, we’re going shopping, and you want the kids to say, ‘Hey, let’s go to Boscov’s because they’ve got great toys, not just in November and December, but in any month of the year,” he said.

Also at Wednesday morning’s event, Imperial Glazing Concepts received the city of Niles 2021 Business Pride Award.