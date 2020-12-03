Owner of Hubbard Music sells business to longtime employee

One of its two locations is on N. Main Street in Hubbard, the other is at the Eastwood Mall

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who started one of the area’s oldest music stores has sold the business, but has not gotten out of music altogether.

Mark Tirabassi has sold Hubbard Music, the business he started 30 years ago, giving drum lessons out of his parents’ basement.

Tirabassi sold Hubbard Music to his longtime employee Robbie McFarland.

“One of the biggest reasons that I wanted this to happen was after owning a business for 30 years, it’s not that I’m burnt out, it’s just the right time. I had my mom, my dad, my brother, everybody worked at the store, my son, and now the tradition gets to keep going. The City of Hubbard and currently Niles, and who knows where else, gets to enjoy the McFarland family running the Hubbard store,” Tirabassi said.

McFarland took over running the store on Tuesday.

Tirabassi is not retiring. He started a wholesale business specializing in percussion instruments, featuring what he described as “some unique brands.”