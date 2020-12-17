Owner of Boardman towing company expects to keep busy as snow continues to fall

He also asks for patience for other customers whose cars may have slid off the road because clearing active accident scenes takes priority

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – One business that thrives in this type of weather is towing companies — someone always needs to be pulled out of somewhere.

Chris Flynn, the owner of Boardman Towing and Recovery, has been busy clearing wrecks across Mahoning County all day. As the snow continues to fall, he expects a busy evening too.

“If this evening is anything like this afternoon has been, I’m sure our crews will be busy all night long tending to everything,” he said.

Flynn says that it’s against the law to not slow down in an accident scene where his trucks are present, even during inclement weather.

“Watch out for emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are tending to accident scenes. The “slow down, move over” law applies every day of the year, including for tow trucks,” Flynn said.

He also asks for patience for other customers whose cars may have slid off the road because clearing active accident scenes takes priority.

“Obviously the police and crash type calls — things that are blocking roadways — take high priority. So people stranded in a bad position in a bad spot like that, those kind of calls go first,” Flynn said.

Flynn advises caution when driving in wintry conditions.

“The best thing would be to take your time. I know it’s repetitive and everyone will tell you that, but it’s the truth. Take your time, slow down, take turns slower, slow down sooner,” Flynn said.

And he wants everyone to get home safely.

“Give us room to work. We would like to be safe and we want you to be safe as you’re passing our scene. Everybody wants to get home safely,” Flynn said.