WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a criminal charge after her dog was rescued on a roof this weekend. Court records show a warrant has been issued for her arrest after she failed to show up to court on Monday.

With only minor injuries to her back paws, the black and white pit bull mix is one lucky pup. Firefighters rescued her from the roof of a two-story home on Glenwood Street on Saturday.

According to a police report, the dog had been on the roof for about 24 hours. Officers believe the dog got up there through a hole in the roof.

In the report, police noted the home was in deplorable condition, to the point where it wasn’t healthy for any living being to be there.

“It’s hard to comprehend how somebody could knowingly put a dog into that situation and then just walk away,” said Jason Cooke with the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Now, the dog’s owner, Destiny Smithberger, is facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

“We were told that the individual had put the dog in there at least a day prior, left the dog there to perhaps do things in her life, no regard with what could happen to the dog inside that house,” Cooke said.

Smithberger doesn’t live at the home but officers say she admitted she couldn’t provide the dog with proper care.

“Any time an animal is put in a situation where they’re neglected, abused, you know, individuals need to be held accountable and there needs to be stiff penalties,” Cooke said.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project now has custody of the dog, named Sadie, who could be available for adoption as early as this weekend.

“Anybody that would be interested in fostering or fostering to adopt her, they can message the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project page on Facebook,” Cooke said.