Own a GM vehicle? Getting parts just got easier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you own a General Motors vehicle, getting parts is going to get a lot easier.

GM is launching a new online parts marketplace, making its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners, but it’s also a launching pad to make buying an electric vehicle a completely virtual experience, if customers want that.

The new parts catalog includes oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, among other parts.

With GM’s online parts store, customers can have their parts shipped or pick them up at more than 800 participating dealerships.

The company anticipates the expansion of its e-commerce in connection with its already established accessory online market will make up $40 billion in “addressable market” by 2030.

In the future, GM plans to create an online marketplace where customers can shop, purchase and finance electric vehciles entirely online.