OVI Task Force gives results of weekend sobriety checkpoints in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of their sobriety checkpoints in Boardman over the weekend.

The first checkpoint was Friday night from 10 p.m. to midnight at the 4100 block of South Avenue. The second checkpoint was 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday on Route 224, at Marinthana Avenue.

Of the 176 vehicles that passed through the checkpoints, five were directed for further investigation.

State troopers and the OVI Task Force issued three summons for driving under suspension, one summons for drug drug abuse and one citation for fictitious plates.

The OVI Task Force said they are committed to making Mahoning County roadways safer and will remain vigilant to prevent impaired driving throughout the county.

Participating agencies include Canfield, Boardman, Goshen, Jackson, MCSO, Mill Creek, Poland Township and Smith Township.