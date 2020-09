Saturation patrols will also take place around Mahoning County this weekend

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two OVI checkpoints are taking place Friday night into Saturday morning in Boardman.

The first will be at 4121 South Avenue from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second will be at U.S. 224 and Marinthana Avenue from 1-3 a.m. Saturday.

Saturation patrols will also take place around Mahoning County this weekend.