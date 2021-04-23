OVI checkpoint taking place tonight in Austintown

The checkpoint will run from 10:30 p.m. Friday until 2:30 a.m. Saturday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sobriety checkpoint is happening Friday night in Austintown.

It will be at the 400 block of N. Canfield-Niles Road.

The checkpoint will run from 10:30 p.m. Friday until 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend around Mahoning County.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force works with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police agencies to conduct the checkpoints and patrols.

The Task Force says OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.