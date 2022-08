BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Boardman Township Police, has announced that an OVI checkpoint will take place from 10:30 to 12:30 Saturday night along Route 7 in Mahoning County.

Nearby saturation patrols will also take place to combat driver-related injuries and fatal crashes due to impaired driving.

The checkpoint is funded by federal grants and is meant to deter and intercept impaired drivers.