CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint is being held in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The checkpoint will be on Route 224 in Boardman by the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Motorists need to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning on consuming alcohol.