OVI checkpoint planned in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint for Friday night.

The checkpoint will be on U.S. 224 at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail in Boardman from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Police officers from participating agencies will conduct saturation patrols throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the task force encourage anyone consuming alcohol to make arrangements to get home safely.