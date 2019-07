It'll be along Mahoning Avenue on the west side from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be an OVI checkpoint on the west side of Youngstown Friday night to catch anyone who might be driving under the influence.

It will be along Mahoning Avenue near Grace Evangelistic Temple Church from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There will also be saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County over the weekend.

Law enforcement wants to remind everyone that if you’re going to be drinking, find a safe ride home.