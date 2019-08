The checkpoint will be at State Route 170, milepost 1 in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint to be held in Columbiana County Friday night.

The checkpoint will be at State Route 170, milepost 1 in St. Clair Township between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There will also be saturation patrols throughout Columbiana County over the weekend.

Law enforcement wants to remind everyone that if you’re going to be drinking, find a safe ride home.