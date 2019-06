Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The OVI Task Force is holding a checkpoint in Austintown Saturday night.

It will be near the Taco Bell on Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Police officers will also be conducting saturation patrols across Mahoning County over the weekend.

If you're going to be drinking tonight, make sure you get a ride home from someone who hasn't been.