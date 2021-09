BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — An OVI checkpoint has been announced for Friday night in Boardman.

The checkpoint will be on Market Street at Overhill Road from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.

It’s being conducted by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officers are also conducting saturation patrols throughout the weekend as well as nearby patrols Friday night to combat alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.

OVI checkpoints are funded through federal grant funds.