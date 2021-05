HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi-truck on its side blocked traffic overnight on I-80 east in Hubbard.



It happened around 3:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but diesel fuel spilled onto the road.

No injuries were reported.

I-80 east is still shut down because of the crash.

The Ohio State HighwayPatrol is handling traffic in the area. Troopers are waiting on a tow truck to upright the semi.