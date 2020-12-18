Overseas soldiers thank Boardman students for ‘raising their spirits’ this holiday season

Through the statewide initiative, about 100 trees were sent overseas this season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a yearly tradition at Boardman Center Intermediate School to send letters and homemade ornaments to soldiers stationed overseas.

But recently, the Boardman students heard back from some of those soldiers who wanted to thank them.

Last month, hundreds of letters and over 200 homemade ornaments were shipped to soldiers with a Christmas tree from Pioneer Trails in Poland.

It’s part of Operation Evergreen, which was started in 1995 by the Ohio Christmas Tree Association to spread holiday cheer to active military members.

Then, BCIS Principal Randy Ebie received the following email:

My name is SSG Andrew Wakeman and I am currently deployed with the U.S. Army. I just wanted to let you know that we received the bag of Christmas ornaments your school sent. I am not sure which class or classes put these ornaments together but I wanted to say thank you. The ornaments were a great addition to our tree and really helped raise the spirits of our soldiers. Can you please forward this email on to the class or classes that put these ornaments together? I’ve included some pictures of some of us decorating the tree. Thank you again and Merry Christmas!

“This is such a great example for our kids–to make something to brighten the season for someone else is always a reward in itself. But to hear back from the soldiers is icing on the tree, so to speak,” said Principal Ebie.

Pioneer Trails has organized Operation Evergreen locally for 25 years. Through the statewide initiative, about 100 trees were sent overseas this season.