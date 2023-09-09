BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — An OVI checkpoint will be running overnight Saturday in Boardman.

The sobriety checkpoint will be on Market Street near Hillman Street in Boardman. It will run from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will also be holding saturation patrols in various parts of the county to deter and intercept impaired drivers. It’s all part of an effort to combat alcohol-related injuries and fatal crashes.

As always, those who plan on consuming alcohol should make arrangements to get home safely.