Overnight delays expected for drivers on Ohio, Pa. turnpikes

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be some detours and delays for those driving on the Pennsylvania and Ohio turnpikes early Wednesday morning.

Between 1 and 3 a.m., westbound traffic will be diverted off the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Exit 10 (I-376 – New Castle/Pittsburgh).

The diversion is necessary so crews can remove a commercial vehicle from a ditch and repair a guardrail near milepost 236.4 westbound in Springfield Township on the Ohio Turnpike.

Due to a long-term work zone, traffic in that area is already down to one westbound lane.

Officials with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said there’s not enough room to remove the commercial vehicle without the traffic delay.

Since the closure affects a long section of the Ohio Turnpike, there are various routes drivers can take to get to their destinations.

Here’s an example:

If drivers are continuing west on the Ohio Turnpike, they would follow I-376 west to I-80 west back to the Ohio Turnpike.

If their destination is Exit 232 (Youngstown), they would follow I-376 west to I-80 west to SR 711 south to I-680 south to the Ohio Turnpike.

Drivers parked at the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza won’t be able to leave until the work is done.