WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family.

Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.

“Can’t forget her birthday, huh?” said father David Esmond.

Persephone arrived just one day before her due date but a little later than her parents, David Esmond and Megan Perry, had thought.

“We thought she was going to be born on New Year’s Eve but then, like, complications happened at 11:30 at night where her heart rate spiked and then we found out that the cord was wrapped around her neck a couple times,” Perry said.

Credit: David Esmond

David says thanks to their doctor and nurses at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Persephone entered the world a healthy, happy baby girl, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

“We’re very excited to be new parents again. She just brings the joy back into life,” David said.

Persephone is the couple’s first child together and the first girl in their family. Perry has four sons and David has one.

“With all the children we do have, you know, we weren’t planning to add another one. But we did want a girl, so we got what we wished for,” David said.

“The boys are looking forward to meet their sister finally, be able to love on her, read her books and everything. So they’re excited,” Perry said.

Despite being born on a holiday known for late-night celebrations, Persephone’s parents say right now she enjoys sleeping.

“New Year’s is all about the partying and everything but I will admit, this is probably the quietest child I’ve experienced newborn-wise, baby-wise. So I think she’s one of the ones that falls asleep before the ball drops,” David said.