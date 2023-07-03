WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were 57 overdoses recorded in Trumbull County for the second quarter of 2023. In addition, there were eight more probable overdoses, with those toxicology tests still pending.

The numbers were reported Monday by Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D-Amico.

Out of the 57 overdoses, 50 were male and 17 were female. Forty-six were white and 11 were Black. The most common drug found was fentanyl. Many overdoses included combined drugs.

The youngest was 26 years old. The oldest was 71 years old.

There has been an alarming increase in overdoses. Health officials say that fentanyl is showing up in more street drugs.

Here are the numbers for the same time in past years:

2022 – 51

2021 – 58

2020 – 50

2019 – 51

2018 – 30

2017 – 57

Public health agencies are handing out Narcan kits and urging families not to be afraid to call 911.

Anyone wanting a Narcan kit can request one through the Ohio Department of Health. For more information, call the Trumbull County Health Department at 330-675-2489.