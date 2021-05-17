Over 9.7 million vaccine doses administered in Pa., health department releases latest case numbers

Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of its entire population

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-date total of 1,983 additional cases of COVID-19 and 84 new deaths since Saturday’s report when new 2,210 cases and 25 new deaths were reported.

There were 1,111 new cases and 67 new deaths reported Sunday, as well as 872 new cases and 17 new deaths reported Monday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,187,115 cases and 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.4% 5-12 4% 8.3% 13-18 6.3% 11.1% 19-24 10.5% 11.5% 25-49 37.5% 38.0% 50-64 22.4% 18.4% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

There are 1,499 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 330 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.

The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

There are 158,925 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,519,018 individuals who have tested negative to date

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,429 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,105 cases among employees, for a total of 86,534 at 1,590 distinct facilities inall 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,302 of our total cases are among health care worker

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, 48.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, May 17, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: